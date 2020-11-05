November 5, 2020
Benn-Formella is new Nov 21 DAZN headliner

With Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte 2 being postponed due to Povetkin’s positive COVID-19 test, there was some concern that the whole event would be canceled. However, EC Promotion announced today that the card is still on with the new headliner being welterweight Conor Benn (16-0, 11 KOs) against former IBO titleholder Sebastian Formella (22-1, 10 KOs). The bout will be for the WBA Continental welterweight title and take place at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Benn is coming off two knockout wins in 2019 (Jussi Koivula KO2 and Steve Jamoye KO4). Formella dropped a decision against two-time world champion Shawn Porter in August. Sky Sports will televise in the UK. DAZN will televise worldwide.

