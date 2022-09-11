Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

The 52nd annual NABF convention came to a close with the annual awards banquet on Saturday night at the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a lively cocktail hour, guests were ushered into the dining room for the banquet and awards.

The recognitions began with NABF president Duane Ford recognizing a promoter who he had convinced to leave his New York office and move to Las Vegas decades ago. That promoter was none other than Top Rank’s Bob Arum. Arum is still in London due to his involvement in the now postponed female world title fight double header. But Bob did send a video message thanking President Ford and the entire NABF organization for their support and strong partnership over the past 50+ years.

Awards and recognitions included:

Matchmaker of the Year: Brad Goodman

Appreciation Award: Abraham Ibarra

Appreciation Award: Tommy Ashy

Appreciation Award: NEXTFIGHTUP Promotions

Commission of the Year: California

Promoter of the Year: Eye of Tiger Promotions

Executive Officer of the Year: Andy Foster

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dave Moretti

Fighter of the Year: Arslanbek Makhmudov

Appreciation Award: El Tigre Promotions

4th Round White Cane Award: Chris Migliore

Leadership Award: David Sutherland

The awards were presented before dinner was served, ensuring the guests had worked up a good appetite!

It had been three years since the NABF family had convened and it was evident by how much affection was expressed amongst the delegates. No word on possible locales for next year’s gathering, but it’s certain that members of the NABF family are counting the days!

_