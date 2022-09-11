Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman
The 52nd annual NABF convention came to a close with the annual awards banquet on Saturday night at the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a lively cocktail hour, guests were ushered into the dining room for the banquet and awards.
The recognitions began with NABF president Duane Ford recognizing a promoter who he had convinced to leave his New York office and move to Las Vegas decades ago. That promoter was none other than Top Rank’s Bob Arum. Arum is still in London due to his involvement in the now postponed female world title fight double header. But Bob did send a video message thanking President Ford and the entire NABF organization for their support and strong partnership over the past 50+ years.
Awards and recognitions included:
Matchmaker of the Year: Brad Goodman
Appreciation Award: Abraham Ibarra
Appreciation Award: Tommy Ashy
Appreciation Award: NEXTFIGHTUP Promotions
Commission of the Year: California
Promoter of the Year: Eye of Tiger Promotions
Executive Officer of the Year: Andy Foster
Lifetime Achievement Award: Dave Moretti
Fighter of the Year: Arslanbek Makhmudov
Appreciation Award: El Tigre Promotions
4th Round White Cane Award: Chris Migliore
Leadership Award: David Sutherland
The awards were presented before dinner was served, ensuring the guests had worked up a good appetite!
It had been three years since the NABF family had convened and it was evident by how much affection was expressed amongst the delegates. No word on possible locales for next year’s gathering, but it’s certain that members of the NABF family are counting the days!
