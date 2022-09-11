September 11, 2022
Boxing Results

Ex-WBC champ Yabuki halts WBO#4 Thanomsak

Photo: Boxing Beat

By Joe Koizumi

Former WBC 108-pound champ Masamichi Yabuki (14-4, 13 KOs), 110.25, decked an important victory on Saturday in his home turf Yokkaichi, Japan, when he withstood the constant pressure of unbeaten WBO#4/WBA#9 Thanomsak Simsri (23-1, 21 KOs), 110, and dropped the Thailander three times en route to a fine stoppage at 1:19 of the seventh round in a scheduled ten. Having been dethroned by ex-titlist Kenshiro Yabuki via one-punch knockout in a rematch this March, Yabuki connected with a well-timed right counter, flooring the 22-year-old Thailander in the closing seconds of the second. Game and gallant Thanomsak maintained his aggressiveness, stalking the ex-champ all the way, but it was Yabuki that decked him again with a wicked combo in round six. The seventh saw Yabuki, 30, explode a solid combo, dropping the aggressor for the third time to prompt the referee’s intervention.

Promoter: Midori Promotions.

