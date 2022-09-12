Canelo-GGG 3 fight week is finally here! Plus ESPN+ has a real peach of a telecast the night before.
WEDNESDAY
The action starts on DAZN from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as unbeaten featherweight Bryan Acosta (17-0, 6 KOs) faces Jon Martinez (12-6-5, 2 KOs) in the main event.
FRIDAY
For the second straight week, ESPN+ is back at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, presenting an interesting showdown between unbeaten WBA #6, WBC #6 heavyweight terror Arslanbek Makhmudov (14-0, 14 KOs) and former world title challenger Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs). Also on the card is a crossroads middleweight clash between former world title challenger Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (30-3-1, 25 KOs) and Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (28-3, 16 KOs).
SATURDAY
Finally. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) clash for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title in their much-awaited trilogy at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In much of the world, the bout is included in the regular DAZN subscription programming, however, in the U.S. the bout is a $64.99 pay-per-view.
Besides Canelo vs. GGG, the other featured bouts are WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defending against former three-time world title challenger Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs), and super middleweight fan favorite Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15 KOs) in tough again against IBF #6 rated Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KOs).
I have always liked GGG as a fighter. However, age catches up with everyone. GGG is not the same fighter he was years ago. Alvarez is looking to make a statement in this fight bouncing back from his defeat by Bivol. Alvarez’s granite chin will make up for any of his minor flaws against GGG. I look for Alvarez to mount continuous pressure on GGG and rack up points by catching him on the ropes. Alvarez on a UD.
Well, hoping GGG somehow magically even at 40 turns into something better than ever before at 168 and it all works out for him and shocks Canelo and the world.
How many times does GGG need to beat this guy before he gets the decision?
Makhmudov is a very dangerous puncher, but do still wonder how he will do against higher level competition. Doubt Takam will be that higher level, but let’s see.
He definitely is a big puncher, but he looked VERY flawed against Wach. Always fun to watch though.
“In much of the world, the bout is included in the regular DAZN subscription programming, however, in the U.S. the bout is a $64.99 pay-per-view.”
– Ripoff for USA DAZN subscribers…..
lucky us in the USA. we get to pay $65 to see canelo fight an almost 41yr old ggg, while the rest of the world watches it at no charge, with a regular subscription. lolololol
The judges rip-off GGG while DAZN rips off the American fans. GGG baby. 3-0
the hype is gone, GGG isn’t the same fighter, I don’t see this fight doing well in PPV