Canelo-GGG 3 fight week is finally here! Plus ESPN+ has a real peach of a telecast the night before.

WEDNESDAY

The action starts on DAZN from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as unbeaten featherweight Bryan Acosta (17-0, 6 KOs) faces Jon Martinez (12-6-5, 2 KOs) in the main event.

FRIDAY

For the second straight week, ESPN+ is back at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, presenting an interesting showdown between unbeaten WBA #6, WBC #6 heavyweight terror Arslanbek Makhmudov (14-0, 14 KOs) and former world title challenger Carlos Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs). Also on the card is a crossroads middleweight clash between former world title challenger Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (30-3-1, 25 KOs) and Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (28-3, 16 KOs).

SATURDAY

Finally. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) clash for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title in their much-awaited trilogy at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In much of the world, the bout is included in the regular DAZN subscription programming, however, in the U.S. the bout is a $64.99 pay-per-view.

Besides Canelo vs. GGG, the other featured bouts are WBC super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defending against former three-time world title challenger Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs), and super middleweight fan favorite Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15 KOs) in tough again against IBF #6 rated Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KOs).