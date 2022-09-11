Cruiserweight Abimbola Osundairo (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO against Marco Deckmann (9-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night on the undercard of a celebrity boxing card at the Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles. Osundairo, one of the “attackers” in the Jussie Smollett hoax, dropped Deckmann in both the first round and second rounds and later floored him again in round six to prompt a referee’s stoppage a few moments later.

Unbeaten featherweight Jalan “Skywalker” Walker (11-0-1, 9 KOs) outboxed Moises Sixto (3-2-1, 1 KO) over six rounds. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, 60-54.

Lightweight Mathias Radcliffe (4-0-1, 3 KOs) blew out Trenton Gibson (2-3, 1 KO) in the first round. Gibson down three times.

Welterweight Jerry Bradford (8-1, 5 KOs) stopped Darynn Leyva (1-5-1, 1 KO) in round two.

In a heavyweight boxing match between MMA fighters, Luis Schwenke outworked Jay Silva over four rounds, but the bout ended in a majority draw. Scores were 39-37 Schwenke, 38-38, 38-38.