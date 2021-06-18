Munguia, Szeremeta make weight Jaime Munguia 159.6 vs. Kamil Szeremeta 159.8

Bektemir Melikuziev 158 vs. Gabriel Rosado 158

Ibeth Zamora 111.4 vs. Marlen Esparza 111.4

Blair Cobbs 146.8 vs. Brad Solomon 146.8 Venue: Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Chavez Jr misses weight by 2.4 lbs Charlo, Montiel make weight

