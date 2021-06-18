Jaime Munguia 159.6 vs. Kamil Szeremeta 159.8
Bektemir Melikuziev 158 vs. Gabriel Rosado 158
Ibeth Zamora 111.4 vs. Marlen Esparza 111.4
Blair Cobbs 146.8 vs. Brad Solomon 146.8
Venue: Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Everybody fighting this weekend but everybody fighting nobody. They all fightin BUMS not each other. Munguia should be fighting Charlo. They fighting clowns. Oh yeah, and we have another exhibition JCC Jr fighting Silva? Boxing is becoming a joke.