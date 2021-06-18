Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 184.4 vs. Anderson Silva 182

Note: Chavez missed the 182-pound contract weight and will reportedly have to pay a $100k penalty to Silva.

Julio Cesar Chavez 143 vs. Hector Camacho Jr. 160

Omar Chavez 161.1 vs. Ramon Alvarez 160

Damian Sosa 153.4 vs. Abel Mina 153.6

Kevin Torres 138.4 vs. Jorge Melendez 137.8

Venue: Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Promoter: Borizteca Boxing, Toscano Promotions

TV: PPV