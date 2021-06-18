Julio Cesar Chavez Jr 184.4 vs. Anderson Silva 182
Note: Chavez missed the 182-pound contract weight and will reportedly have to pay a $100k penalty to Silva.
Julio Cesar Chavez 143 vs. Hector Camacho Jr. 160
Omar Chavez 161.1 vs. Ramon Alvarez 160
Damian Sosa 153.4 vs. Abel Mina 153.6
Kevin Torres 138.4 vs. Jorge Melendez 137.8
Venue: Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Promoter: Borizteca Boxing, Toscano Promotions
TV: PPV
You know you’re lazy when you take the $100k penalty rather than taking the extra 2 lbs. off.
Yep! Can you imagine?!
“I’ll give you ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS if you lose 2 lbs”.
“Nah, I’m good.”
Also, 182 is way above his old fighting weight. This dude was a middleweight at one time. I guess this comes as no surprise. We all knew his dedication hasn’t been there for quite some time. His financial situation must not be that bad if didn’t bother chasing that $100k .
MAS BOOOOOO to Chavez, Jr.!!
Now I want Silva to knock out the spoiled pothead. Will that happen? Of course not. But, I want it to happen.
Yeah this sucks. I want to see Chavez gets beaten to a pulp or KO’d but it won’t happen and part of me doesn’t want it to happen because UFC fanboys won’t STFU about it if it does happen. The same way they still pretend that uppercut McGregor landed vs Floyd was anything but an awkward pushing punch that wouldn’t have even fazed Amir Khan.
Ugh, that would be hell.
Jennifer, it would be funny as heck if he does.
Shocker there!
Yup, what a joke! As I have mentioned in the past, a typical case of affluenza syndrome aka spoiled brat syndrome.
And in other news – 2+2 still equals 4, the sun will rise tomorrow and Chavez Jr. badly misses weight for a fight at a weight he requested.
Interesting fight.
lol what a surprise lol
cant make 182lbs hilarious
Story of the last few years of his career…. Just can’t be arsed
My guess is they just clipped out parts of the Quote of him to say he wants a 1 second KO, What he REALLY said was he was gonna Knockout 1 second of exercise and training, then come take the fools who keep riding with him for their money like always. WHAT A JOKE!!!! I know Sr. wishes Canelo REALLY was his son.
This is news?
Nothing new with Chaves jr…a waste of space and viewers time.
Does not surprise me. Golden spoon fed overprivaleged prick! I hope somehow Silva knocks that brat out cold! Good riddance my goodness
Biggest laughing and JOKE in boxing history! His dad is most likely embarrassed lol
Credit to Chavez Sr. for at least bothering to get in shape for this. He’s just 3 pounds away from what he was for the Taylor fight 30 years ago.
When was the last time Junior actually made weight?
And here you see the difference between a true professional and clown. Silva at his age makes a weight 3 lbs lower than his fighting weight while Chavez wouldn’t be able to make 250 if that was the contract. Why promoters keep signing him, is beyond me.
what a loser, didnt make weight?I dont know about you guys but what kind of fighter doesnt make weight, Illtell you, a lazy fighter who doesnt give a f–ck thats who, its totally irresponcible, his trainer or manager should bench him, hes never going to change–LAZY