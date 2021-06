Inoue, Dasmarinas make weight Naoya Inoue 118 vs. Michael Dasmarinas 117.4

(WBA, IBF bantamweight titles) Mikaela Mayer 129.8 vs. Erica Farias 128.2

(WBO female super featherweight title) Adam Lopez 126.2 vs. Isaac Dozgboe 125.4

Lindolfo Delgado 141.6 vs. Salvador Briceno 141.2

Eric Puente 136 vs. Jose Antonio Meza 136.6

Omar Rosario 140.5 vs. JJ Mariano 140 Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Chavez Jr misses weight by 2.4 lbs

