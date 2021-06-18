Jermall Charlo 160 vs. Juanito Montiel 159.5
(WBC middleweight title)
Note: Charlo initially weighed 160.4 and had to lose .4 pounds.
Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 133 vs Franciso ‘Bandido’ Vargas 134
Angelo Leo 122 vs Aaron Alameda 123.8
Venue: Toyota Center, Houston
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
.4 sounds like not much but man that can be tough on him hopefully he still has some water to drain
There is no fucking way Cruz is beating Vargas. There you have it. The upset of the night. Vargas over Cruz by TKO.
Charlo should have an easy time with Montiel. But if hes weight drained it could be a bad night. Montiel is young and crude but hes a hard hitter with plenty of stamina. Hopefully Charlo didn’t take him lightly.
Cruz and Vargas should be a helluva good fight. Im really interested in seeing Gabriel Maestre though. Dude looks like hes going to be something special.
not so interesting
The undercard here should be excellent, 2-3 really good fights in my opinion.
Jermall taking on the absolute best Everytime he fights. No cherry picks here. Alvarez is pecking at chums while Charlos keep destroying A+ fighters. Bahahahah
Hard to believe Jermall actually used to make 154. That’s a big dude.
Everybody fighting nobody this weekend. Charlo fighting and Munguia fighting but not fighting each other, they fighting bums. Maybe I will watch the exhibition JCC and a MMA guy. I been watching boxing since the late 60s never seen a time so bad like this. Nobody wants to fight each other.