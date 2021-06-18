June 18, 2021
Charlo, Montiel make weight

Jermall Charlo And Juan Macias Montiel
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Jermall Charlo 160 vs. Juanito Montiel 159.5
(WBC middleweight title)
Note: Charlo initially weighed 160.4 and had to lose .4 pounds.

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 133 vs Franciso ‘Bandido’ Vargas 134
Angelo Leo 122 vs Aaron Alameda 123.8

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • .4 sounds like not much but man that can be tough on him hopefully he still has some water to drain

    Reply

  • There is no fucking way Cruz is beating Vargas. There you have it. The upset of the night. Vargas over Cruz by TKO.

    Reply

  • Charlo should have an easy time with Montiel. But if hes weight drained it could be a bad night. Montiel is young and crude but hes a hard hitter with plenty of stamina. Hopefully Charlo didn’t take him lightly.

    Reply

  • Cruz and Vargas should be a helluva good fight. Im really interested in seeing Gabriel Maestre though. Dude looks like hes going to be something special.

    Reply

  • Jermall taking on the absolute best Everytime he fights. No cherry picks here. Alvarez is pecking at chums while Charlos keep destroying A+ fighters. Bahahahah

    Reply

  • Everybody fighting nobody this weekend. Charlo fighting and Munguia fighting but not fighting each other, they fighting bums. Maybe I will watch the exhibition JCC and a MMA guy. I been watching boxing since the late 60s never seen a time so bad like this. Nobody wants to fight each other.

    Reply
