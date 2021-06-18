Charlo, Montiel make weight Jermall Charlo 160 vs. Juanito Montiel 159.5

(WBC middleweight title)

Note: Charlo initially weighed 160.4 and had to lose .4 pounds. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 133 vs Franciso ‘Bandido’ Vargas 134

Angelo Leo 122 vs Aaron Alameda 123.8 Venue: Toyota Center, Houston

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Munguia, Szeremeta make weight Weights From Tampa-St. Pete

