Jose Ocasio 115 vs. Ernie Marquez 115.8
Ivan Franco 144.4 vs. Ubaldo Lara 145.2
Bryce Mills 151.8 vs. Jerrell Hodges 152.8
Armando Moran 126 vs. Joshua Montoya 126.8
Jose Rodriguez 149 vs. Jeremy McGuire 149.6
Antonio Tarver, Jr 176.4 vs. Thomas Turner 164.4
Angel Illarraza 159.6 vs. Nissan Anderson 163
Rufino Lewis 145.4 vs. Steven Merrill 140.2
Harry Cruz 159.4 vs. Arnold Hill 158.8
Venue: St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater
Promoter: TNK Boxing Promotions
Florida Hall of Fame Weekend Boxing
Friday, June 18, 2021
Doors open at 6:30 p.m ET
Damn. This will be held less than 15 minutes from my house. Wish there was a single name here I recognized. May go check it out anyway. It’s been a long time since I’ve been to a live boxing match.