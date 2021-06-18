Jose Ocasio 115 vs. Ernie Marquez 115.8

Ivan Franco 144.4 vs. Ubaldo Lara 145.2

Bryce Mills 151.8 vs. Jerrell Hodges 152.8

Armando Moran 126 vs. Joshua Montoya 126.8

Jose Rodriguez 149 vs. Jeremy McGuire 149.6

Antonio Tarver, Jr 176.4 vs. Thomas Turner 164.4

Angel Illarraza 159.6 vs. Nissan Anderson 163

Rufino Lewis 145.4 vs. Steven Merrill 140.2

Harry Cruz 159.4 vs. Arnold Hill 158.8

Venue: St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater

Promoter: TNK Boxing Promotions

Florida Hall of Fame Weekend Boxing

Friday, June 18, 2021

Doors open at 6:30 p.m ET