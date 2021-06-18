Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) and Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) hosted their final press conference today ahead of their 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental middleweight title. The fight will take place at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Jaime Munguia: “I think I need to make a statement. I’m on the rise, so I have to keep doing things better with each fight. We have a great fighter in front of us. We have a lot of respect and admiration towards him, so we have to make sure we do things correctly so that we get a big fight next.”

Kamil Szeremeta:“ This fight will be great…I’m not worried about being in a place that will be full of Jamie Munguia’s supporters. I don’t even care. I’m used to this. I’m always fighting in other territories.”