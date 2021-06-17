Headlining ‘Title Night 2’ is a 10-round welterweight battle for the vacant IBO Inter-Continental title between popular local fan favorite, Harold ‘The King’ Calderon, (24-0, 16 KOs) against Jeovanis Barraza, (22-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Double Tree Hotel and Conference Center at Miami Airport.

Harold Calderon: “My opponent is not going to stop me from chasing my dream. On Saturday, I will be world champion.”

In other action, female bantamweight Melissa Oddessa Parker (4-0, 2 KOs) will face veteran Calista Silgado (19-12-3, 14 KOs) for the vacant IBO title, and featherweight Jayvon Garnett (9-0, 5 KOs) seeks the vacant IBO-USBO title.agsinst Jose Argel (8-1, 2 KOs).

Nelson Lopez, matchmaker of Signature Punch Boxing, stated “This is a good night of championship boxing in South Florida. I am happy we could do it at home.”