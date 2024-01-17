Golden Boy Promotions has assembled the undercard for the January 27 super middleweight clash between Jaime Munguía and John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

In the co-main event, WBO minimumweight champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) will defend his title against Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KOs). Also, unbeaten super middleweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) will be facing Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs), IBF female flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) defends against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs), and unbeaten super bantamweight David Picasso Romero (26-0-1, 15 KOs) will go against Erik Ruiz (17-9-1, 7 KOs). All are ten-rounders.