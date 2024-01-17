Golden Boy Promotions has assembled the undercard for the January 27 super middleweight clash between Jaime Munguía and John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
In the co-main event, WBO minimumweight champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) will defend his title against Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KOs). Also, unbeaten super middleweight Darius “DFG” Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) will be facing Alantez “SlyAza” Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs), IBF female flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) defends against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs), and unbeaten super bantamweight David Picasso Romero (26-0-1, 15 KOs) will go against Erik Ruiz (17-9-1, 7 KOs). All are ten-rounders.
Alantez Fox is now officially a trailhorse. Sad.
Fundora just officially signed with Golden Boy so the Marlen Esparza fight should be next. She made a fan out of me in her last fight and Cruz is good, but she’s old, so I’m expecting another really good performance.
GB Promotions have the worse cards around, and all this from “Fishnets” who are always talking crap about Matchroom and PBC promotions.