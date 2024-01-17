Unbeaten super lightweights collide tonight Unbeaten super lightweights Luis Feliciano (17-0, 8 KOs) and Mykquan Williams (19-0-2, 8 KOs) clash in a ten-round bout tonight on ProBox TV from the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. The undercard features a clash of welterweight knockout artists as Freudis Rojas (12-0, 11 KOs) meets Cristian Baez (19-3, 17 KOs) and super featherweight Jaycob Gomez (8-0-1, 5 KOs) faces Ezequiel Borrero (6-0, 2 KOs) in a pair of eight-rounders. Munguia-Ryder undercard set Top Rank inks WBC #1 Sandor Martin Like this: Like Loading...

