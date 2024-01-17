WBC #1 junior welterweight contender Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) has signed a multi-fight co-promotional pact with Top Rank. Martin’s longtime promoter, OPI Since 82, and Top Rank are joining forces to secure the Spaniard his first world title shot against Devin “The Dream” Haney, the current WBC junior welterweight world champion.

Sandor Martin: “Devin Haney calls himself ‘The Dream,’ but I am his worst nightmare. I will be the next WBC junior welterweight world champion. Whether he wants to lose his title to me in the ring or run up the scales to welterweight, the choice is his. I am excited for the next chapter of my career with OPI Since 82 and Top Rank in my corner.”

Christian Cherchi/OPI Since 82: “We are glad to have the support of Top Rank for Sandor’s next fights. He already proved his worth with Mikey Garcia and Teofimo Lopez. Next step will be the green belt!”

Bob Arum/Top Rank: “We’ve had a front-row seat to Sandor Martin’s immense talent, and Top Rank is thrilled to be partnering with OPI Since 82 to help Sandor receive his well-deserved world title opportunity.”