WBC #1 junior welterweight contender Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) has signed a multi-fight co-promotional pact with Top Rank. Martin’s longtime promoter, OPI Since 82, and Top Rank are joining forces to secure the Spaniard his first world title shot against Devin “The Dream” Haney, the current WBC junior welterweight world champion.
Sandor Martin: “Devin Haney calls himself ‘The Dream,’ but I am his worst nightmare. I will be the next WBC junior welterweight world champion. Whether he wants to lose his title to me in the ring or run up the scales to welterweight, the choice is his. I am excited for the next chapter of my career with OPI Since 82 and Top Rank in my corner.”
Christian Cherchi/OPI Since 82: “We are glad to have the support of Top Rank for Sandor’s next fights. He already proved his worth with Mikey Garcia and Teofimo Lopez. Next step will be the green belt!”
Bob Arum/Top Rank: “We’ve had a front-row seat to Sandor Martin’s immense talent, and Top Rank is thrilled to be partnering with OPI Since 82 to help Sandor receive his well-deserved world title opportunity.”
Haney vs Martin doesn’t sell at all. If I’m looking at if from a principle perspective he deserves a shot. In fact he should be getting a rematch with Lopez. A match some felt Martin was robbed in.
Sandor is not a good boxer
Haney moving up was probably bad for Martin. Prograis hadn’t made a mandatory yet and he was probably going to get the next shot. This is a good deal for him, obviously, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s this time next year before he actually fights for the title.
“We signed Martin so Haney will have another easy title defense. Hopefully Haney wins by TKO so he has more negotiating power for the Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis fights.” – Bob Arum
Haney’s not with Top Rank anymore.
Sandor is really good but Haney is just too too fast and sharp for Sandor or anyone in the division…
Another fighter who could use some more knockout power, would be odds on a fight with Haney going to decision
Great signing. Sandor Martin deserves this.
Anytime Devin Haney fights, I automatically go for the other guy with one exception. If he was fighting Joe Biden or one of his crooked administration. Anyways, I think martin gives him a tough fight for real. Go ahead and thumbs down me. I don’t care.
He sound just like Tapales. Most likely meet the same fate.