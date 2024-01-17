January 17, 2024
Baraou-Eggington collide March 1

WBA #11, WBC #15 super welterweight Abass Baraou (14-1, 9 KOs) and WBA #15 Sam “The Savage” Eggington (34-8, 20 KOs) will battle it out in a twelve-rounder for the vacant European title on Friday, March 1 at the Telford International Centre in Telford, England. The fight will air live on Channel 5 in the UK.

Abass Baraou: “Winning the prestigious European title on March 1 will be a major step on my mission to becoming a world champion and I plan on putting on a performance that sends out a statement to the rest of the division…our clash of styles will make for another thriller but make no mistake, I will emerge victorious.”

Sam Eggington: “March 1 in Telford is the night I write the next chapter in my crazy boxing story. My fans will pack out the arena and roar me on to become a two-weight European champion…Baraou may have international amateur medals, just like Frankie Gavin did when we fought, but he has never faced a fighter like me, over 12 grueling rounds, where I don’t let him breathe for a second.”

