Super middleweights Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) and John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) inaugurated the newly built Golden Boy Boxing Gym in downtown Los Angeles with a media workout for their January 27 clash at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Jaime Munguia: “I honestly feel like I can knock John Ryder out. That’s what we are working towards. Obviously, once you step inside the ring anything can change. But we’re training to get inside the ring in optimal condition, and if we can’t get the knockout we will be making sure we get the decision.”

John Ryder: “I want to go in there and make a statement…I’m a different fighter now from when I fought Canelo. I believe I learned a lot about myself.”