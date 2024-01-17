Super middleweights Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) and John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) inaugurated the newly built Golden Boy Boxing Gym in downtown Los Angeles with a media workout for their January 27 clash at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
Jaime Munguia: “I honestly feel like I can knock John Ryder out. That’s what we are working towards. Obviously, once you step inside the ring anything can change. But we’re training to get inside the ring in optimal condition, and if we can’t get the knockout we will be making sure we get the decision.”
John Ryder: “I want to go in there and make a statement…I’m a different fighter now from when I fought Canelo. I believe I learned a lot about myself.”
Let’s go Munguia! But after this it’s time to step up your competition. Fighting B-side fighters all the time actually lowers your skill-set, even while it pads your record.
They arent ready to cash him out yet, he is Gilberto Ramirez 2.0
One thing I have to recognize to munguía is that he is very disciplined in his training camp he is always in a good physical condition .
He won’t fight class A opponents because he knows he is not competitive for them , but I don’t care as long as he gives me great fights like he always does .
Other boxers fights class A opponents with championship involved and they put me to sleep
Is like a restaurant they need from manager to a dishwasher , Munguía is the dishwasher but he does it well
Not everybody is gona be a champion of the world
And I’m not talking about shakur I’m talking in general boxers
At least Munguía put a show and I enjoy the beer while watch his fights