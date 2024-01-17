Opetaia-Breidis II – By the Numbers Former IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia was stripped by the IBF for taking a fight on the lucrative “Day of Reckoning” card in Saudi Arabia rather than fighting mandatory challenger Mairis Briedis. Briedis, rated IBF #3, was ordered by the IBF to negotiate with the next leading available contender to fight for the vacant belt. IBF #1 and IBF #2 ratings are vacant. IBF #4 rated Zurdo Ramirez has apparently opted to challenge WBA champion Arsen Goulamirian instead of Briedis. IBF #5 is Opetaia Opetaia will now reportedly fight Briedis on the February 17 Fury-Usyk undercard. In all likelihood, the bout will be sanctioned by the IBF for the vacant world title. This will be a rematch of their fight in June 2022, won by Opetaia via unanimous decision. Tribute to my Dad Like this: Like Loading...

