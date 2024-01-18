By Jeff Zimmerman

“Iceman” John Scully, a trainer to pound-for-pound great Artur Beterbiev, shared his thoughts on his masterful performance versus Callum Smith last weekend plus his potential showdown with Dmitry Bivol and discussed Canelo and Benavidez too. Scully also talked about guiding Chad Dawson to a world title against the legendary Bernard Hopkins, the greatness of Roy Jones Jr, how he was as a light heavyweight contender and what he thinks of today’s young fighters plus his great work with former fighters in need and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive.

