Undefeatd super lightweight “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (20-0-2, 9 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Luis Feliciano (17-1, 8 KOs) in round six on Wednesday night the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Williams dropped Feliciano twice in round two but Feliciano survived the round. Williams floored Feliciano again in round six. Feliciano got up wobbly and the bout was halted at 1:43. Williams looked good.

A clash between welterweight knockout artists ended up going the ten round distance with unbeaten Freudis Rojas (13-0, 11 KOs) winning a unanimous decision over Cristian Baez (19-4, 17 KOs). Scores were 98-92, 99-91, 99-91. The bout seemed very close and the crowd reacted to the scoring with boos.

In a clash between unbeaten super featherweights, Jaycob Gomez (9-0-1, 6 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Ezequiel Borrero (6-1, 2 KOs). Gomez dropped Borrero in round one and got a referee’s stoppage with a barrage of punches at 1:40 of round five.