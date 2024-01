Weights from Nashville Stacey Selby 146 vs. Marlon Lewis 140

Maria Arellano 149 vs. Eskemberli Casique Duarte 145

Mike Nelson 181 vs. Romundus Taylor 173

Brandon Hughes 142 vs. Travis Floyd 142 Venue: San Jose Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Promoter: Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing) Williams KOs Feliciano in six Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.