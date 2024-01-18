By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBA flyweight champ Artem Dalakian (22-0, 15 KOs), from Ukraine, arrived in Japan to defend his belt against top contender Yuri Seigo Akui (18-2-1, 11 KOs) next Tuesday （January 23） in Osaka, Japan. Dalakian reportedly took eighteen hours to move to Warsaw, and then flew far away to Tokyo this Sunday.

The unbeaten titleholder, who had successfully kept it six times, engaged in a public workout at Teiken Gym on Monday, and showed he’s in good shape despite a long trip from Ukraine. Once postponed from November 15, Dalakian, 36, said, “I could study Akui’s style two months more. I’m confident to defend my belt to dedicate my victory to my mother Marina who will celebrate her birthday on the fight day.”

Artem began to learn how to box at the age of thirteen, and scored 207 wins in 220 amateur contests. He gained the WBA belt by defeating “Hawaiian Punch” Brian Biloria in February 2018 and has kept it for five years since to his credit.

Four days before, Yuri Akui, 28, also participated in a public workout before Japanese press people at the same Teiken Gym.

Akui looked sharp in sparring sessions, and expressed his confidence, saying, “I could train hard for two more months due to the postponement. I believe I’m in better shape than previously. I wish to win the belt at this first attempt to challenge the champ.” Akui, from Okayama, may have a puncher’s chance against the more experienced champion.

This sensational title bout will be presented by Akihiko Honda of Teiken Promotions.

