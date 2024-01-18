Salita Promotions will launch the “Big Time Boxing USA” series on DAZN on February 20 (a Tuesday) headlined by a ten round all-Michigan showdown between unbeaten Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (14-0, 5 KOs) against Marlon Harrington (10-1, 9 KOs). Holmes defends his USBA super welterweight belt topping the card from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

The live streaming action will also see unbeaten USBA light heavyweight champion Ali Izmailov (11-0, 7 KOs) against Britton Norwood (13-4-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round co-main event. Also on tap is an eight round lightweight battle of unbeaten between Joshua Pagan (9-0, 4 KOs) and Dwane Taylor (7-0, 7 KOs), plus undefeated middleweight Da’Velle Smith competes in a six round affair.