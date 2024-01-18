In this weekend’s big TV fight, two-division world champion Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) will defend her IBF welterweight world title against former unified junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

In the co-feature, “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) will put his British and Commonwealth titles on the line against Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KOs) in a 12-round rematch of their all-action 2020 slugfest that ended in a draw.

Jonas-Mayer and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ beginning at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the main event fighters had to say.

Natasha Jonas: “It’s going to be a good fight. We’ve both got the I.Q. and the ability to box. We’ve both got the skill and the strength to fight if we need to. That being said, I think our styles will make a great fight. I’m not going to be a reactive fighter and wait to see what she pulls out the bag. I’m going to be putting on my best foot forward and making her worry about me from the get-go.”

Mikaela Mayer: “It’s going to be a really strategic fight because she’s a southpaw and I’m orthodox. Obviously, I have a technician in my corner who is big on strategy and big on technique and he has a game plan specifically for that, which I absolutely have to follow if I don’t want to get in trouble after the fight.”