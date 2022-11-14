This week’s big fight features WBO #1, WBC #2, WBA #3, IBF #3 middleweight Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) against Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder at the Arena Astros in historic Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on November 19 and will be broadcast globally on DAZN and TV Azteca in Mexico.
“Everyone has been eagerly awaiting the return of Jaime Munguía to the ring,” said Golden Boy President and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “We are excited for him to put on a show for all his fans live in Mexico and around the world on DAZN so he can end the year with a bang and start 2023 hungrier than ever.”
Munguia has to fight Alim or Adames in his next fight to justify this. This is terrible. Fighting someone who couldn’t go 2 ROUNDS with Alim and you’re 40-0, former world champion and 26 years old.
This typical Munguia garbage a big fight? Absurd. Munguia has never been in a big fight.
Whatever, Oscar…
What joke! Fight someone already! I’ll pass on this one.
I heard and red the same words from Oscar when he was promoting Canelo, and making him fight guys like Rocky Fielding, Alfredo Angulo, James Kirkland, Josesito Lopez and some other mismatches, and now Munguia, who should follow the steps of Canelo and find a better promoter or go in his own instead to be fighting only bums
I like this kid, and not every fight has to be of the highest quality or against the fiercest opponent, but Jaime and Oscar could put together something more than this by now.
Eagerly awaiting against who?
Step it up…
Can I borrow someone’s BS meter? Mine just shattered.