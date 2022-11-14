This week’s big fight features WBO #1, WBC #2, WBA #3, IBF #3 middleweight Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) against Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder at the Arena Astros in historic Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on November 19 and will be broadcast globally on DAZN and TV Azteca in Mexico.

“Everyone has been eagerly awaiting the return of Jaime Munguía to the ring,” said Golden Boy President and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “We are excited for him to put on a show for all his fans live in Mexico and around the world on DAZN so he can end the year with a bang and start 2023 hungrier than ever.”