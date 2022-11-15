Due to contracting COVID, Vitor Belfort has had to pull out of Saturday’s boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Rahman will now face former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy.

Hardy stated, “I’m excited man, this is my chance to show that I belong in the boxing world. I know plenty about the Rahman name as boxers, and I know he was preparing for Vitor, but I’m definitely confident and prepared to show people I can box.” In Hardy’s corner will be former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs.

Rahman-Hardy will air on DAZN around the same time as DAZN streams a boxing event from Guadalajara, Mexico, featuring a clash between WBO #1 middleweight Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) and Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs).

* * *

Looks like ESPN+ will pick up the BT Sport feed of the Euro super bantamweight title fight between Liam Davies (12-0, 5 KOs) and Ionut Baluta (15-3, 3 KOs) from Telford, England. WBO #1 light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs) will also see action on that card against Stefani Koykov (14-1, 12 KOs).

* * *

Hopefully some U.S. outlet will pick up Saturday’s long awaited clash between WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian (26-0, 18 KOs) against mandatory challenger Aleksei Egorov (11-0, 7 KOs) at La Paletre in Le Cannet, France. If not, Canal+ will air the fight. Goulamirian has been out for almost three years old due to various problems including the pandemic pause and a subsequent Covid-19 infection a week before stepping into the ring last year.