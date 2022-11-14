November 14, 2022
Boxing News

Thonson-Mequita collide Dec 2 in Atlanta

WBA #13 lightweight Chann Thonson (12-0, 9 KOs) lays his undefeated record on the line against Aclio “Biro” Mequita (21-9, 19 KOs) in a ten-round clash on December 2 at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia. ESPN KO will broadcast the show in Latin America.

In other fights, super lightweight Jair “Kaizer” Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) will battle Esneiker Correa (15-2-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder, unbeaten WBO #9 junior flyweight Gerardo “El Cascabel” Zapata (14-0, 5 KOs), unbeaten bantamweight Oswaldo “Gitano” Garcia (15-0-1, 11 KOs), welterweight Roddricus Livsey (11-1-1, 8 KOs), lightweight Darin Austin (8-0, 7 KOs), welterweight Jahmeer Edwards (1-0, 1 KO), and former amateur light heavyweight star Saundre Simmons will see action against opponents to be named.

The multinational card, which includes boxers from México, Venezuela, Brazil, Nicaragua, Quebec and Ontario Canada, and three fighters from Atlanta, will be presented by Boswell Promotions in association with Tuto Zabala/All Star Boxing Inc. Individual tickets are priced at $50, $75, and $100 and VIP ringside tables are also available.

Allan Green steps in vs Rozicki Dec 2

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>