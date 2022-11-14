WBA #13 lightweight Chann Thonson (12-0, 9 KOs) lays his undefeated record on the line against Aclio “Biro” Mequita (21-9, 19 KOs) in a ten-round clash on December 2 at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia. ESPN KO will broadcast the show in Latin America.

In other fights, super lightweight Jair “Kaizer” Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) will battle Esneiker Correa (15-2-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder, unbeaten WBO #9 junior flyweight Gerardo “El Cascabel” Zapata (14-0, 5 KOs), unbeaten bantamweight Oswaldo “Gitano” Garcia (15-0-1, 11 KOs), welterweight Roddricus Livsey (11-1-1, 8 KOs), lightweight Darin Austin (8-0, 7 KOs), welterweight Jahmeer Edwards (1-0, 1 KO), and former amateur light heavyweight star Saundre Simmons will see action against opponents to be named.

The multinational card, which includes boxers from México, Venezuela, Brazil, Nicaragua, Quebec and Ontario Canada, and three fighters from Atlanta, will be presented by Boswell Promotions in association with Tuto Zabala/All Star Boxing Inc. Individual tickets are priced at $50, $75, and $100 and VIP ringside tables are also available.