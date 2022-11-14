WBC #13 cruiserweight and fomer world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (15-1, 14 KOs) was to face unbeaten Mohammed Bekdash (22-0, 19 KOs) of Germany on December 2 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. However, due to visa complications, Bekdash will be replaced by former world title challenger Allan Green (34-6, 23 KOs) of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Boxing fans will recognize Green, who has often appeared in major TV fights including the “Super Six” tournament and once garnered Knockout of the Year recognition for his one round destruction of then-unbeaten Jaidon Codrington.

