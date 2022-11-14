WBC #13 cruiserweight and fomer world title challenger Ryan Rozicki (15-1, 14 KOs) was to face unbeaten Mohammed Bekdash (22-0, 19 KOs) of Germany on December 2 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada. However, due to visa complications, Bekdash will be replaced by former world title challenger Allan Green (34-6, 23 KOs) of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Boxing fans will recognize Green, who has often appeared in major TV fights including the “Super Six” tournament and once garnered Knockout of the Year recognition for his one round destruction of then-unbeaten Jaidon Codrington.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
WTH! Now where did you possibly find Allan Green…. and WHY did you find him??
This is crazy! Green was all but damaged goods years ago and he’s taking this fight?! My goodness! Watch jermain Taylor follow suit…..
Let’s get the band back together BoriMex! Allan Green, Jermain Taylor, Jeff Lacy, Sechew Powell, Curtis Stevens is probably still somewhere fighting. Uhmmmm…. Kasim Ouma and Edison Miranda are probably still fighting too!
Oh, and there’s always Antwun Echols to always fill in in a pinch! And yes, Kasim Ouma and Edison Miranda are still fighting…if that’s what you want to call it. Miranda fought somewhat recently as a 240lb heavyweight in Colombia (I think he lost) and Ouma has lost his last 15 fights or so in Europe.
So sad. Allan Green used to be a good gatekeeper. Watching him get obliterated by Kessler should have been the last time he laced those gloves.
Miranda did come back last year Kris, I just looked him up, it was his first fight in almost 7 years and he weighed in at 240 and got stopped in the second round by Carlouse Welch who is 42 himself and just got stopped in the first round by Gassiev in August.
Too Funny!! In all seriousness though, I pray he doesn’t get hurt!!
Per Box Rec, Allan Green:
– Last fought on 12/4/21
– Had a prior fight in Jan of 2019
– Had another fight in Jan of 2018
– All other bouts are Year 2013 and older.
– The Codrington fight was in 2005.
3 fights in 4 years! This is crazy! Dude’s gotta be in his 40’s right?!
He turned 43 in September. Last time I saw him was against Elbiali and I think that was after Elbiali had gotten stopped by Jean Pascal.
Nobody anywhere can possibly think this is a good idea
This a money grab, he need that 40K
He was a bad ass back in the day, which was 15 years ago! I thought his showdown with Edison Miranda was going to be the fight of the century but turned out to be kind of a dud. I can’t believe he’s only lost 6 fights? It seems like he’s always gotten ko’d in his last several outings. Last time I saw him fight was on the Caleb Plant vs Uzcategui underdard 3 years ago. He just kinda showed up and folded in the 2nd round or so. It couldnt have been ovbious he was not there to win, or even put forth an effort. That kinda stuff boxing could do without.
I will be watching. Rozicki did really bad his last fight and Green can make a huge comeback here.
That KO he scored against Codrington was absolutely brutal, ended Codrington’s run and career. Ironic that Jaidon and Curtis Stevenson were know as the “chin checkers”. Boxing is an unforgiven sport in many ways, but if Green is okayed by the doctors to fight, who are we to judge a man needing to make a living, its hard out here for a lot of people. They’re trying to weed folks out in this new world.
Codrington got it back together for awhile, you’ll remember he had that fight years later with Sakio Bika – literally one of THE greatest fights of all time. His chin was always a problem, but he did his best despite it.
WTF Alan green? I thought he retired a long time ago haha