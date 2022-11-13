Jake Paul just arrived for Tommy Fury’s fight. 🙂
Unbeaten super lightweight J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) and kickboxer Koji Kouzi fought a spirited three round exhibition.
Unbeaten WBC International super featherweight titleholder Jaider Herrera (9-0, 7 KOs) punished Franklin Manzanilla (21-9, 20 KOs) for five rounds. Herrera dropped Manzanilla in the first 30 seconds of the bout. Manzanilla down again in round two. After two more knockdowns in round five, Manzanilla didn’t come out for round six.
Light heavyweight Anthony Taylor (2-3, 1 KO) beat up actor Jack Fincham for four rounds, however, no decision was rendered. The bout was changed to an exhibition due to the weight difference between the smaller Taylor and Finchem. Taylor previously went the distance with Tommy Fury.
Persoon was lucky as hell not to be disqualified. Not in terms of the ferocity of the shot (and Kerwat did flop and act), but as far as the position of the opponent – that may just be one of the worst punches to a downed opponent situations that I have ever seen. There is no way you thought she was still up and she had all day to not throw that shot because she missed the first one.