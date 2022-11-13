New opponent for Tommy Fury: Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) will now face cruiserweight Rolly Lambert Fogum (15-1-1, 12 KOs) after failing to make weight for his bout against Paul Bamba. No compensation deal could be reached with Bamba, so Fury will meet Lambert in a six round exhibition with two minute rounds!

Jake Paul just arrived for Tommy Fury’s fight. 🙂

Unbeaten super lightweight J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) and kickboxer Koji Kouzi fought a spirited three round exhibition.

Unbeaten WBC International super featherweight titleholder Jaider Herrera (9-0, 7 KOs) punished Franklin Manzanilla (21-9, 20 KOs) for five rounds. Herrera dropped Manzanilla in the first 30 seconds of the bout. Manzanilla down again in round two. After two more knockdowns in round five, Manzanilla didn’t come out for round six.

Light heavyweight Anthony Taylor (2-3, 1 KO) beat up actor Jack Fincham for four rounds, however, no decision was rendered. The bout was changed to an exhibition due to the weight difference between the smaller Taylor and Finchem. Taylor previously went the distance with Tommy Fury.