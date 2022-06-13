By Miguel Maravilla

Following his victory, Tijuana’s Jaime Munguia spoke about his knockout over Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly (26-2, 10 KOs) of Manchester, England Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Munguia held court addressing the media at the post fight press conference.

“I am happy with the victory. It was a great spectacle. My team and I did a great job leading to this fight and I clearly showed it tonight,” said Munguia on the win.

Munguia was tagged a few times but managed to dispose of Kelly in five rounds.

“The truth he was very complicated and a bit difficult. I had to stay calm, but I managed to get the knockout and the victory tonight,” Munguia told Fightnews.com “I am happy to get my 40th victory and moving forward.”

Improving his record to 40-0, 32 KOs, Munguia has emerged into the middleweight division and hopefully lands a showdown with some of the best the division has to offer. Which includes Gennady “GGG” Golovkin but is slated to take on Canelo in September or undefeated WBC champion Jermall Charlo. Other names include Chris Eubank Jr. of England or Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic.

“I would like some of the bigger names at 160. I don’t think any of the fighters are avoiding me, it’s just a conflict between the networks,” Munguia said. “A fight can be made, and I will keep advocating for a fight with Charlo,” Munguia added.

Munguia’s co-promoter Fernando Beltran of Zanfer Promotions also commented on the possibility of a fight with Charlo.

“We have always been open to a fight with Charlo and we will keep pursuing it,” Beltran said.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla