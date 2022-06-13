WBC World Youth Lightweight Champion Pedro Bernal (9-1-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico City is set to defend his title versus Georgie Payne (5-2, 2 KOs) of Australia, on August 27 at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Bernal won the crown via an upset unanimous decision over highly touted prospect Manuel Jaimes (12-1-1, 10 KOs), who entered that bout having upset former world champion Moises Flores (25-6-1, 17 KOs).

Daniel Otter, Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions, is excited to bring the event to Hamilton. “Having two young top prospects such as Pedro and George fighting for the title is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. Both will be eager to leave with the belt. It’s a huge accomplishment for a young boxer. An important moment for their career. This marks our 18th (XV111) event since conception 5 years ago and although the last two years were tough, we are full steam ahead, planing a dozen shows over the next couple of years,” said Otter.

In the co-main event, undefeated welterweight prospect Carolyn Redmond (5-0, 2KOs) of Guelph, Ontario, meets Mexico’s Diana Tapia (4-1-0, 2KOs) for eight rounds or less. Redmond is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over former world title contender Simone Aparecida da Silva (17-21-0, 6KOs) in May. Across the ring, Tapia avenged her only loss in March, taking a split eight round decision over the previously undefeated Citlalli Ortiz (3-1-0, 1KOs).

New heavyweight lion Ardi Ndembo (5-0-0, 4KOs) of Brazzaville, Congo, makes his promotional and Canadian debut against Mexico’s Jorge Sevilla (4-2-1, 3KOs). Ndembo last fought in November, stopping fellow African prospect Vincent Muziri (4-2-0, 2KOs) of Zimbabwe. Both of Muziri’s losses came to Ndembo. Sevilla is a crafty heavyweight, with deceptive speed and durability – an excellent test for the 26-year-old Congolese hopeful.

Windsor’s Derek Kuchmey makes his pro debut against Hector Hurtado (4-2-0, 4KOs), who stayed the distance with Canadian prospects John Michael Bianco and Brody Blair in his last two outings.

The card will be rounded out by Antonio Napolitano (5-0-1, 3KOs), Jake Daoust (4-0, 3Kos) and John Michael Bianco (2-0-0, 1KOs), opponents TBA.