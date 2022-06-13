Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs), has apologized for his post-fight comments and the dirty tactics employed in Saturday’s fight against Alexis Angulo.
In a statement on social media, Berlanga said, “I want to apologize for my actions and what I said yesterday about the Mike Tyson bite. I was in the moment and got a little ahead of myself. It doesn’t take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, top ranks, and many others.”
I, personally, think that if you bite someone in a fight, you should be disqualified immediately and if they don’t catch it until after the fight, they should go back and DQ you or make it a no-contest. But that’s just me.
I’m happy he admitted it and apologized. Hopefully they give him a fine and maybe sit him down for six months and he probably should start seeing a sports psychologist or something. If I’m fighting Berlanga, I know I’m going to rough him up now and I heard that they were talking about Jesse Hart next, Jesse needs to go train with Bernard Hopkins and pick up some old tricks for that fight.
Jesse Hart? Forreal?
I didn’t hear that one yet.
I would like to see Edgar fight Gabe Rosado. I got Gabe!
I doubt they put him in with Jesse. Hart is a true live dog in the ring.
If they fought, I got Hart by Ko or easy decision!
I respect ALL fighters, but Berlanga is a hype train. They are just looking for the next Puerto Rican “cash cow” and they’re apparently settling for anybody.
Xander Zayas is probably the best candidate out today.
We’ll see though. Thanks for the news Champ!