Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs), has apologized for his post-fight comments and the dirty tactics employed in Saturday’s fight against Alexis Angulo.

In a statement on social media, Berlanga said, “I want to apologize for my actions and what I said yesterday about the Mike Tyson bite. I was in the moment and got a little ahead of myself. It doesn’t take away from the embarrassment that I have caused upon myself, my team, top ranks, and many others.”