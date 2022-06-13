The WBA recently announced that unbeaten WBA ranked #1 super lightweight contender Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and WBA #6 ranked super lightweight contender Botirzhon Akhmedo (9-1, 8 KOs) will fight for the WBA super lightweight world title. Akhmedo is said to be moved to the #2 world ranking when the next rankings come out. An issue is that the current #2 world ranking is being held by former world title challenger Ismael Barroso (23-3-2, 21 KOs) of Venezuela. Barroso´s co-manager Osmiri Fernandez was very displeased by the WBA’S ruling and vows to pursue immediate legal channels to get justice for Barroso.

“This is an injustice for Barroso. We have all of our paperwork documented and in order showing that Barroso was supposed to be fighting Puello next for the WBA super lightweight world title instead of Puello fighting Akhmedo next. How is it possible that the #6 world ranked fighter can replace the current WBA #2 world ranked fighter? Our Legal team is ready and will pursue action immediately,” said Fernandez.