After two featured bouts fell out only days before the weigh-in and the other at the weigh-in, Star Boxing resiliently still brought the fans an entertaining and exciting 42nd edition of the “Rockin’ Fights” series at The Paramount in Huntington, New York on Saturday night.

In a bloody super middleweight battle, Lucas Martins (14-1 11 KOs) took an eight round unanimous decision over Tony Browne (5-2, 0 KOs) by scores of 78-73, 78-73, 80-71.

Other Results:

Zay Flaherty TKO4 Quadeer Jenkins (middleweight)

Ronny Reyes W4 Hector Becerra (lightweight)

Dequint Hill W4 Lou Maietta (light heavyweight)

Star Boxing CEO Joe DeGuardia stated, “All the fighters should be proud, as well as the entire Star Boxing staff, as everyone pulled together and put on an exciting night of boxing in spite of the bad break curve ball we were thrown when we lost the Cletus Seldin and Tyrone James opponents. Sometimes things don’t go as planned, but one thing you can hang your hat on is that Rockin’ Fights deliver thrilling action.”