Report/Photos: Boxing Bob Newman

After a three year hiatus, the International Boxing Hall of Fame inducted three classes today into its hallowed fraternity and sorority. Some 36 inductees were enshrined overall. 22 were actually on hand with additional video greetings sent by Wladimir Klitschko and Lucia Rijker who remain back home in the Ukraine and the Netherlands respectively.

With the pandemic necessitating the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 festivities, the induction of three classes meant finding a way to accommodate the families and friends of three classes worth of inductees.

The Hall of Fame partnered with the nearby Turning Stone Resort and Casino to utilize their events center where boxing is often held, to conduct the induction. It was a perfect fit with over a thousand in attendance.

Inductions were done by class – starting with 2020 first and ending with 2022. A full video with speeches by the boxers will follow tomorrow!