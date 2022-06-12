By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Looks like undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo will be facing WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu next.
“We are told that they have an agreement and they are looking for a date because big fights are coming and this is one of them,” WBO president Paco Valcarcel told ESPN Knockout while attending International Boxing Hall of Fame festivities in Canastota, New York.
Cherry picking.
This is why I continue to say that Jermel is the Only Lion from Lions only. Tszu called him out and wanted a shot and hes gonna get it. Mel backs down from no one! Love that about this Charlo!!
It’ll be interesting to see how long Charlo tries to hang onto all these belts. After Tszyu, there’s Fundora who probably appreciates the time to get in another fight or two and then Madrimov – Soro winner and then whatever the IBF comes up with. The biggest names around him are at welter, maybe he tries to remain undisputed until one of them comes up because if he goes up, I suspect he’ll be in an even worse position than his brother.
Charlo is smart to take this fight because I honestly think it’s his best money opportunity at 154, and Tim is not ready for this fight.
I agree, great point. If Tim does not improve in his head movement with his defense, Charlo will have target practice and TKO him.
This won’t end well for Tzyu. Tzyu is a decent fighter but he’s been feasting on fringe contenders. Granted he’s won impressively but fighting Denis Hogan or Terell Gausha is not the same as fighting Charlo.
This reminds me of when Latty Holmes was champ and Tim Weatherspoon was 15-0 , and they fought old Larry got a gift and Tim may have enough to upset Charlo.
In a year the 154-lbers will have to deal with Charles Conwell. Unfortunately for Conwell, he killed a man in the ring so no one wants to fight him.
For boxing seasoning purposes, it would have been nice to see Tszyu fight Smith before fighting Jermell.
Before going to 160, Jermell should go ahead and fight Tszyu.
After Jermell goes to 160, all H*LL gonna break loose (at 154) among Fundora, Tszyu, Castano, Harrison and Smith.
Oops…also add Conwell.