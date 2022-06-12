By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Looks like undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo will be facing WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu next.

“We are told that they have an agreement and they are looking for a date because big fights are coming and this is one of them,” WBO president Paco Valcarcel told ESPN Knockout while attending International Boxing Hall of Fame festivities in Canastota, New York.