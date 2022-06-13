By Boxing Bob Newman

The International Boxing Hall of Fame dubbed this year’s induction, the first in three years- “The Trilogy,” as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the enshrinement of the classes of 2020 and 2021. The 3-for-1 deal actually came off without too much of a hitch. While some segments of the four day event had to be scrubbed (the golf tournament, the VIP cocktail hour) and the inductions themselves had to be moved to the nearby Events Center at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino, to accommodate the triple-sized crowd, what did occur was enjoyed by all.

The war in Ukraine prevented 2021 inductee Wladimir Klitschko from attending and personal circumstances did likewise for 2020 inductees Lucia Rijker and Bernard Fernandez. Klitschko and Rijker sent video greetings which were received very enthusiastically and Bernard Fernandez’ certificate and ring were accepted by writer Joe Santoliquito and Bernard Hopkins. The pair actually called Fernandez to let him hear the roar of the appreciative crowd- an IBHOF induction first!

While this video contains the speeches of the actual former fighters who were inducted, let us also acknowledge the non-participants and observers who also were honored with boxing’s highest recognition: late promoter Dan Goossen, author Thomas Hauser, promoter Kathy Duva, former HBO executive and current promoter Lou DiBella, Dr. Margaret Goodman, publicist Bill Caplan, historian/television executive Bob Yalen and writer/author Ron Borges.

Posthumous inductees included ring announcer Chuck Hull, world Jr. Lightweight champion Tod Morgan, world Featherweight champion Davey Moore, former female Heavyweight Jackie Tonawanda, cutman Freddie Brown, author George Kimball, Showtime executive Jay Larkin, trainer Jackie McCoy, Featherweight and Lightweight champion Franke Erne and American Heavyweight champion Paddy Ryan.