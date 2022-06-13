June 13, 2022
Beterbiev vs. Smith: Blood, Sweat & Tears

Here are both installments of the “Blood, Sweat & Tears: Beterbiev vs. Smith, Jr.” series that goes inside the fight camps of WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith, Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) ahead of their title unification bout on Saturday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

_

IBHOF Trilogy Induction Speeches 2020, 2021, 2022

  • “Common” Joe can stop Beterbiev if he fights smart behind that long jab.

    If he comes out blazing behind his jab and utilizes lateral movement he can make it very difficult for Artur. He’s faster and longer than Beterbiev and I believe he hits just as hard.

    He just can’t get lazy and decide to trade with him or linger on the ropes. That was Marcus Browne’s downfall.

    This is a hell of a match up. ANYTHING can happen!!!

    Don’t blink!

