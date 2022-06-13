The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has determined that Alberto Puello and Batyr Akhmedov will fight for the vacant super lightweight championship, formerly held by Josh Taylor. After meeting with six teams of the top-ranked fighters days ago, the panel analyzed all the reasons of those involved and ordered the title bout, which must be negotiated in 15 days (until June 25) or it will be open to purse bid on July 5. The winner of Puello-Akhmedov will have to face Ismael Barroso in a period of no more than 90 days after the fight.

Meanwhile, Sandor Martin and Ohara Davies were also ordered to negotiate an eliminator fight, for which they will have a period of 50 days from the sending of the official communication from the WBA.

Former champion Regis Prograis will be eligible to substitute for any of the fighters involved if any of them do not want to comply or cannot due to medical or any other reasons.

There will be no special permits for any of the boxers involved in the decision. The decision was made by the head of the WBA Championships Committee after extensive deliberation with the panel that participated in the meeting with the fighters’ teams.