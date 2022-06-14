By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report that Boxing Hall of Famer Carlos Ortiz has passed away at 85 years of age. Ortiz was a three-time world champion in two divisions, lightweight and super lightweight. At lightweight, he remained champion for nine years and was one of the great 135-pounders of all time, behind only Roberto ‘Mano de Piedra’ Durán and Julio César Chávez. He boxed from 1955 to 1973, and compiled a professional mark of 61-7-1 with 30 KOs.