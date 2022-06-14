By Gabriel F. Cordero
Sad to report that Boxing Hall of Famer Carlos Ortiz has passed away at 85 years of age. Ortiz was a three-time world champion in two divisions, lightweight and super lightweight. At lightweight, he remained champion for nine years and was one of the great 135-pounders of all time, behind only Roberto ‘Mano de Piedra’ Durán and Julio César Chávez. He boxed from 1955 to 1973, and compiled a professional mark of 61-7-1 with 30 KOs.
Rest easy champ! Congrats on a life well lived.
Paved the way for the likes of Camacho, Rosario, Trinidad and Cotto!! Thank you Champ!!
Great fighter…RIP.
Great fighter and humble man.
Rest In Peace Champ and may God comfort your family and loved ones…