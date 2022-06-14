June 13, 2022
Boxing News

Weights from Australia

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs), who had his house sprayed with bullets last week, returns to the ring Wednesday against Las Vegas-based Aussie Joseph Goodall (8-0-1, 7 KOs) with the IBF Pan Pacific, WBO Oriental, and OPBF titles up for grabs at the Nissan Arena at Nathan, Queensland, televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports Pay-Per-View.

Huni weighed in at 242.5, while Goodall tipped the scale at 239.5.

Justis Huni: “I’m not looking to have a padded record. I want fight the best of the best….I’m not here to sit around and play marbles. I’m here to get the hard fights, get the job done, build my way up to a world title fight and get out of this well and healthy.”

Joseph Goodall: “For me, it’s everything. I don’t know what it is for him. But for me, it’s everything.”

Promoter Dean Lonergan
Matchmaker Stuart Duncan
IBF supervisor: Ben Keilty
WBO supervisor: Danny Leigh
OPBF supervisor: Frank Hadley

Mayweather announces exhibition
Carlos Ortiz passes at 85

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>