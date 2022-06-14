By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs), who had his house sprayed with bullets last week, returns to the ring Wednesday against Las Vegas-based Aussie Joseph Goodall (8-0-1, 7 KOs) with the IBF Pan Pacific, WBO Oriental, and OPBF titles up for grabs at the Nissan Arena at Nathan, Queensland, televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports Pay-Per-View.

Huni weighed in at 242.5, while Goodall tipped the scale at 239.5.

Justis Huni: “I’m not looking to have a padded record. I want fight the best of the best….I’m not here to sit around and play marbles. I’m here to get the hard fights, get the job done, build my way up to a world title fight and get out of this well and healthy.”

Joseph Goodall: “For me, it’s everything. I don’t know what it is for him. But for me, it’s everything.”

Promoter Dean Lonergan

Matchmaker Stuart Duncan

IBF supervisor: Ben Keilty

WBO supervisor: Danny Leigh

OPBF supervisor: Frank Hadley