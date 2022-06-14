Mayweather announces exhibition 45-year-old ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr returns in a September boxing exhibition against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on a Rizin Fighting Federation event. Date and exact rules are TBA. Floyd was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame over the weekend. Weights from Australia Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

