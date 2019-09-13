Photos: Stacey Verbeek

Jaime Munguia 154 vs. Patrick Allotey 153

(WBO jr middleweight title)

*Munguia initially 154.2, but stripped to make weight.



Ryan Garcia 135 vs. Avery Sparrow (no show)

Update: Sparrow was arrested earlier in the day by federal authorities on an outstanding charge. Garcia-Sparrow is off and DAZN has confirmed that there will be no late sub for Kingry.

Franchon Crews Dezurn 167.6 vs. Maricela Cornejo 166.8

Romero Duno 135 vs. Ivan Delgado 139.6

Joselito Velazquez 113 vs. Francisco Bonilla 112.2

Rafael Gramajo 132.2 vs. Daniel Olea 128.4

Jorge Padron 134.6 vs. Alejandro Reyes 134.2

Diego Pacheco 168 vs. Terry Fernandez 165.8

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN



–

