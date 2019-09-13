Here are some quotes from Canelo Alvarez and Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev on their November 2 WBO light heavyweight world title fight in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez: “The second phase of my career is continuing just as we had planned, and that’s why we are continuing to make great fights to enter into the history books of boxing. That’s also why I’ve decided to jump two weight classes against one of the most feared champions of recent years. Kovalev is a dangerous puncher, and he’s naturally the bigger man, but that’s the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face.”
Sergey Kovalev: “In order to be the best you have to beat the best. I have always tried to fight the toughest opponents in my division, but many have ducked me throughout my career. Canelo wanted to fight me; to step up to higher weight and challenge for my belt. I will be ready on November 2nd.”
Fixed. Oscars a fraud liar and criminal. Canelo is a good fighter but hes more just a puppet in oscars show
Dear Sergei, it’s over, nobody beats Father Time.
You’re 25% of what you once were, Canelos team would never have made the fight unless they were absolutely convinced you posed no threat to their cash cow.
Based on you’re last performances you’ve maybe 6 or 10 good rounds left in you.
Go out as a champ and not a chump!
No doubt you’ve a chance but it’s slim and unlikely.
Retire as you lived……a champion! And not as a hand picked punching bag set up to get knocked out.
Every great champion has one more great fight left. I believe Kovalev will deliver that one, when he will face Canelo. To believe he is an spent fighter, just waiting to get hit to find an spot on the canvas and be counted out “a la Amir Khan” is completely wrong. I will not contradict the fact that he has been chosen because he is not longer the fearsome fighter of 5 years ago, but his power still there and being the bigger man, this, for many a cherry picking, might go wrong. I believe there is a chance
To you Canelo fans, don’t worry. Oscar and Canelo got the judges in their pockets just Incase Kovalev wins.
you people really believe that Kovalev has 0 chance to KO Canelo? I think Kovalev has a chance. He still has the power punches. Canelo was out on his feet against Jose Miguel Cotto from 1:27 to 1:00 of round 1 of that fight in 2010. That is over 9 years ago. But to me, if Kovalev can catch Canelo with left hooks he doesn’t see coming, I can see him in bad trouble. But if Canelo wins, he could always tell Golovkin, if you want to fight again, we have to do it at 170 lbs. I can see Canelo staying up at 168 or being a small light heavyweight, at least for 2020 and the first half of 2021. I am not sure if Canelo drops back to 160 in the next year or year and a half.