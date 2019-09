Takam-Lewis Weights

Carlos Takam 253.8 vs. Craig Lewis 244

“Action” Anthony Laureano 140.8 vs. Brian “Sweet” Jones 142

Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera 179.4 vs. Israel Duffus 179.6

Boubacar Sylla 147 vs. Jermaine Corley 146.8

Bryant “The Punisher” Costello 155.2 vs. Anthony Everette 155.4 Venue: Resorts World Catskills, Monticello, NY

Promoter: Star Boxing

