Three world title bouts and a highly anticipated light heavyweight unification fight are on the docket for Top Rank’s fall schedule, which will be unveiled today at a special kickoff press conference in Las Vegas.
October 18: Light heavyweight unification bout between IBF champion Artur Beterbiev and WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on ESPN.
October 26: Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez for the vacant WBO featherweight title at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada on ESPN+.
November 2: WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on ESPN.
November 9: WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach Jr. on November 9 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California on ESPN+.
More Fights: ESPN platforms also have two other fight cards in the works. A November 30 show featuring the super featherweight debut of former WBO featherweight champ Oscar Valdez vs. TBA, and a December 14 twinbill featuring WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford vs. mandatory challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas, and IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey vs. mandatory challenger Teofimo Lopez Jr.
and why can’t Crawford take care of #11 WBO, Kudratillo Abdukahorov, in 2019? That way, when Spence beats Porter, and if Crawford beats Kudratillo Abdukahorov, nothing is standing in the way of Crawford vs Spence in the 1st half of 2020. Kudratillo Abdukahorov is Spence’s mandatory, that he’ll never fight. Egidijus Kavaliauskas is probably a step behind Kudratillo Abdukahorov, yet Crawford will probably take that easier fight,the Kavaliauskas fight, the same way Spence is taking the easy fight with Porter. At least, Porter is an easy fight for Spence, but not for that many other guys. Porter just made himself look bad by trying to pretend he was some kind of cutesy boxer mover vs Ugas, and he didn’t really beat Ugas. How is Porter going to really beat Spence? Unless Spence breaks a hand in the fight, or gets cut really bad, can’t see Porter upsetting the set up of Crawford vs Spence.