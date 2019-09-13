Three world title bouts and a highly anticipated light heavyweight unification fight are on the docket for Top Rank’s fall schedule, which will be unveiled today at a special kickoff press conference in Las Vegas.

October 18: Light heavyweight unification bout between IBF champion Artur Beterbiev and WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on ESPN.

October 26: Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez for the vacant WBO featherweight title at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada on ESPN+.

November 2: WBC super featherweight world champion Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on ESPN.

November 9: WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring vs. Lamont Roach Jr. on November 9 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California on ESPN+.

More Fights: ESPN platforms also have two other fight cards in the works. A November 30 show featuring the super featherweight debut of former WBO featherweight champ Oscar Valdez vs. TBA, and a December 14 twinbill featuring WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford vs. mandatory challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas, and IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey vs. mandatory challenger Teofimo Lopez Jr.