It’s official. Canelo Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs) moves into the 175-pound weight class in a 12-round bout against champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 28 KOs) for the WBO light heavyweight world title. The event will take place Saturday, November 2 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas and will be streamed exclusively live on DAZN in all of its nine markets, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan.
“We promised to make this fight happen, and now we are delivering it,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Historic fights have been a hallmark of this company, and we are pleased to once again live up to the high expectations we’ve set for our fans. The best pound-for-pound fighter is also boxing’s biggest star. Few fighters in boxing’s history can claim to be both like Canelo Alvarez. Now, he’ll look to become a four-division world champion against one of the most dangerous fighters of recent years, and I’m certain that he will stop him. There’s no better home for this than on the DAZN platform or live at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.”
Tickets for Canelo vs. Kovalev are priced at $1,754, $1,254, $854, $654, $404 and $204, and go on sale to the public on Wednesday, September 18. Insiders can get tickets early at the pre-sale starting Monday. Use pre-sale code: DAZN
If Sergey is not ringworn from having to come back so quickly after going 11 hard rounds to stop Yarde, this could be a difficult fight for Canelo. I expect him to box with movement early on and then gradually start to break Kovalev down with body shots. I am sure Buddy McGirt will be busy having Sergey do more sit-ups, crunches, and medicine ball. But having a tough body is like having an iron chin….you either have it or you don’t. As long as Canelo can bob and weave around Sergey’s long reach to get to the body, I see him winning by TKO in about the eighth round.
Henry Armstrong fought 27 times in ONE year. That is still a feat to this day. It also highlights the educational prowess each fight affords a fighter, being at their most sharpest towards their next bout [from their previous contest]. Not including any cuts or sprains. But, including if the boxer competed inside the healthfulness according to the synchronicities of boxing’s infinite science [they’re a fine tuned engine per se]. Hence why the golden era pugilists also competed more frequent. Few pugilists and teachers comprehend and or can teach these. Copyright 2019 Coach Hilario
The bet is that this fight goes the distance. I expect a UD for Canelo with some fans feeling Kovalev got robbed.
As long as there is no catch weight crap (and there is none reported yet), this is definitely worth a watch.
That was the case 2 years ago, Sergeis life and skills has gone to pot recently. He’s no longer elite, he’s well past his prime. Easy picking for a juiced up Canelo.
I agree Scott!!! Canelo’s body shots are very powerful BUT at the same time, one hard punch from KOV can make a huge difference and change the dynamics of the fight. He isnt the champ for nothing!!! idk man, this fight could go either way. this a classic big brother vs little brother lol..I definitely gotta watch this one!!
“The best pound-for-pound fighter is also boxing’s biggest star. Few fighters in boxing’s history can claim to be both like Canelo Alvarez.” He lost to GGG.
Still this is a great fight
I had him winning 2nd fight. If he pulls this one out in any manner other than blatant robbery, I will have give him all-time consideration.
LOL!
i think i saw the rematch as a draw at the time, but saw how he could be given the nod. I guess it just bugs me that he doesn’t have a defining mega win. All of his mega fights have been losses or debatable. Schooled by Floyd, then a gift decision draw and a very debated win against GGG.
Let’s here it haters??? Lets here all the negativity that’s going through your bitter little brains. God forbid you haters would actually talk about the fight.
Does anybody know how DAZN works? If I can’t watch it live, could I watch it on demand the next day?
They normally keep the full card up for a week on demand … then keep the main event on demand for months ..
You can watch the reruns the next day, but normally Oscar has personally edited and photo shopped the footage to give the impression Canelo fought better than he did. He removes opponent’s good moments and photo shops in extra bruises on the opponent’s face etc, that kind of thing. If you watch replays of the weigh ins, Oscar has sometimes drawn a more pronounced six pack on Canelo using Microsoft Paint. Other than that, replays are fine.
Hey Canelo fans don’t worry about your boy. If the fight goes the distance, regardless if Kovalev wins, Judges got Canelo’s back.