

All Star Boxing wraps up its 2020 Boxeo Telemundo summer series in Friday’s season finale. The main event will feature a pair of Mexican welterweights as Luis “Muecas” Solis (25-10-4, 21 KOs) of Merida, Yucatán, Mexico meets Antonio “Tono” Moran (21-4-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City. The ten round battle will have the World Boxing Association Fedecentro title at stake. This will be the fourth straight Friday show in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Solis has fought top talent in Mexico and internationally. He owns a win over former world champion Cristobal Cruz. This will be his first time headling a Telemundo main event. He is ready to have a breakout winning performance in hopes of positioning himself for big fights in the future.

How was your preparation for this fight?

I had an outstanding preparation. The camp was a full one and we closed it out with 10 rounds of sparring. I am definitely ready.

How familiar are you with your opponent?

I am very familiar with him. I was present in attendance when he lost his first professional fight to Emmanuel Lopez. Moran is tall and very strong. I am expecting a very tough fight.

What would you say are your strengths in this matchup?

I am very strong as well but I would say my biggest strength is patience. I take things very calmly round by round.

How have you been so resilient after multiple losses?

I will tell you first of all that five of the decision losses I feel I should have won. That aside, I don’t focus on the losses. They are behind me now and I have a new opportunity to versus Moran to prove that I belong in the big fights.

You defeated a former world champion in Cristobal Cruz. What do you remember about that fight?

That was the biggest name to date that I have beaten as a professional. The victory was special as I defeated him in his own hometown.

What would you say is your best weight?

I would say 140. When reviewing my record you will see the bulk of my success has been around that weight.

How do you feel about headlining on Telemundo for the first time?

I am very grateful for this opportunity. I am happy to be fighting in Florida as well where I have family and friends. So many viewers of the network will be seeing me for the first time. This is going to be a career-changing fight for me and an exciting fight for the large viewing audience.

* * *

“Muecas” Solis vs “Tono” Moran will air Friday night at 12AM/ET live on Telemundo