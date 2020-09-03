Top super welterweight contenders go toe-to-toe as Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) battles 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) in a WBC title eliminator headlining a three-fight event on Saturday, September 19 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The card also features Mongolia’s Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) stepping in to face unbeaten Cobia “Soldier” Breedy (15-0, 5 KOs) in the 10-round featherweight co-main event bout. The telecast opener will see one of the top prospects in boxing, unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) squaring off against Juan Carlos Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-round matchup.