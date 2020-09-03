Top super welterweight contenders go toe-to-toe as Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) battles 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) in a WBC title eliminator headlining a three-fight event on Saturday, September 19 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
The card also features Mongolia’s Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) stepping in to face unbeaten Cobia “Soldier” Breedy (15-0, 5 KOs) in the 10-round featherweight co-main event bout. The telecast opener will see one of the top prospects in boxing, unbeaten welterweight Jaron “Boots” Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) squaring off against Juan Carlos Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-round matchup.
Tugstsogt "King Tug" Nyambayar is 11-1. Not 11-0. He LOST to Gary Russell.
A good looking fight card.
I hope Lubin beats the brakes (KO) off overhyped Gausha because I do not like Gausha’s lethargic/entitled boxing style. Lubin, please win by KO and not by TKO. Maybe a KO loss will cause Gausha to retire and depart the boxing universe, FOREVER!!
Anyhow (enough venting), I am looking forward to watching Ennis because he has most of the tools to do a lot of damage at 147. However, I still do not know about Ennis’ chin because he is hard to hit cleanly. In addition, I will keep a close eye on Ennis’ progression as an inside fighter. Hopefully, to better assess Ennis’ progression as an inside fighter, let’s hope Ennis’ opponent will provide good inside pressure and body punching.