

Unbeaten super lightweight Akeem Ennis Brown (14-0, 1 KO) became the British and Commonwealth champion after a slick twelve round unanimous decision against Philip Bowes (20-4, 3 KOs) on Wednesday night at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, England. Judges scored it 115-112, 115-112 and 116-111 in Brown’s favor.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Dan Azeez (12-0, 8 KOs) retained his English title after securing a ninth round stoppage win over long-term sparring rival Andre Sterling (11-3, 4 KOs). There had been plenty of bad blood between the two in the build-up and Azeez won when Sterling’s corner threw in the towel.

Undefeated super middleweight Padraig McCrory (11-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round knockout win against Mickey Ellison (12-3, 4 KOs).